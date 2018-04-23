Google's capital expenditures tripled from a year ago

Google's capital expenditures tripled in the first quarter of 2018 from the same period the year before, more than doubling analyst estimates.

Google parent Alphabet beat Wall Street estimates in its earnings report Monday, posting revenue of $31.15 billion compared with $30.29 billion expected.

And the search engine giant certainly appears to be spending money to make money.

Capital expenditures for Alphabet's Google division totaled $7.669 billion for the first quarter of 2018.