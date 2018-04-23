    ×

    Sohn Conference

    Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

    David Einhorn speaking at the 2017 SOHN Conference in New York on May 8th, 2017.
    Heidi Gutman | CNBC
    David Einhorn speaking at the 2017 SOHN Conference in New York on May 8th, 2017.

    Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is bearish on bond insurer Assured Guaranty.

    Assured Guaranty's "pretax income looks likely to collapse," he said at The Sohn Investment Conference in New York Monday. "The shrinking profits should pressure [share] buyback capacity … It's a melting ice cube that is paying out the drops while it can."

    The investor said Assured Guaranty has about $7 billion in capital and is 32-times to 54-times levered, depending on how its exposure is measured. He noted that the company has significant exposure to Puerto Rico debt.

    "Puerto Rico is the wild card in the AGO story," he said. "The population is no longer growing."

    He estimates Assured Guaranty has roughly $2.8 billion of "implied loss" due to its Puerto Rico exposure, according to one of his analyses.

    "If AGO recognized its much bigger loss [in Puerto Rico] its S&P rating would be at risk," he said. "Puerto Rico may be just the tip of the iceberg."

    Assured Guaranty's shares fell more than 3 percent in the after hours trading session Monday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Einhorn's firm, Greenlight Capital, suffered a difficult quarter to start 2018, posting a loss of 13.6 percent. He is a well-respected and followed investor known for his value investing philosophy.

    Sohn is one of the most anticipated hedge fund events of the year, where managers volunteer their time and best investment ideas to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AGO
    ---

    Latest Special Reports

    • Signage at the SOHN conference in Lincoln Center, New York
      Sohn Conference

      The Sohn Investment Conference, presented by CNBC, gathers the world’s savviest investors to share money-making ideas. All proceeds go to charity.

    • senior couple on beach
      Fixed Income Strategies

      A fixed-income strategy is key for investors who are retired or are approaching retirement. This special report details the range of tools and strategies used to manage a fixed income portfolio.

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.