Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is bearish on bond insurer Assured Guaranty.

Assured Guaranty's "pretax income looks likely to collapse," he said at The Sohn Investment Conference in New York Monday. "The shrinking profits should pressure [share] buyback capacity … It's a melting ice cube that is paying out the drops while it can."

The investor said Assured Guaranty has about $7 billion in capital and is 32-times to 54-times levered, depending on how its exposure is measured. He noted that the company has significant exposure to Puerto Rico debt.

"Puerto Rico is the wild card in the AGO story," he said. "The population is no longer growing."

He estimates Assured Guaranty has roughly $2.8 billion of "implied loss" due to its Puerto Rico exposure, according to one of his analyses.

"If AGO recognized its much bigger loss [in Puerto Rico] its S&P rating would be at risk," he said. "Puerto Rico may be just the tip of the iceberg."

Assured Guaranty's shares fell more than 3 percent in the after hours trading session Monday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Einhorn's firm, Greenlight Capital, suffered a difficult quarter to start 2018, posting a loss of 13.6 percent. He is a well-respected and followed investor known for his value investing philosophy.

Sohn is one of the most anticipated hedge fund events of the year, where managers volunteer their time and best investment ideas to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.