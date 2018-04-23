Twitter's former 'Mr. Fixit' takes over analytics start-up Mixpanel as 29-year-old CEO steps down

Suhail Doshi started software developer Mixpanel in 2009 after dropping his studies at Arizona State University to join the Y Combinator accelerator program. He was 20 years old.

Now, after more than nine years running the data analytics company and dealing with the many highs and lows of Silicon Valley entrepreneur life, Doshi is taking a step back.

On Tuesday, Doshi is informing Mixpanel's 300 employees at a companywide meeting that he's handing over the CEO role to Amir Movafaghi, the company's head of finance and operations. Doshi will become chairman of the board.

"I just need a break," Doshi told CNBC. "It's been a marathon."

With the help of an executive search firm, Doshi went looking for his successor, and in the end decided to promote Movafaghi, who joined the company last year. Prior to Mixpanel, Movafaghi was CFO at software company Spiceworks and before that spent five years at Twitter in finance and global operations.

Doshi said the one reference call he made before hiring Movafaghi was to former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. At Twitter, Movafaghi was Costolo's right-hand man.

"He was the Mr. Fixit at Twitter when there were a whole bunch of problems that others weren't willing to fix," Doshi said. "He's the perfect person to lead Mixpanel into the future."