Mexico fully expects to reach a consensus on NAFTA trade deal

Mexico believes it is on the brink of agreeing to the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Alongside the U.S. and Canada, Mexico is in the midst of eight-month-old talks to try to update the NAFTA deal — which is thought to underpin about $1.2 trillion in yearly trilateral trade.

"In the baseline scenario of the central bank, we have that there will be a version of NAFTA," Mexican Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche on Saturday.

"We know that there have been ups and downs in the negotiation … (But) we do hope that the advantages for the three countries will prevail in some version of the agreement," he added.