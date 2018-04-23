Old labels fail to describe the players that are shaping the health-care industry

For years, the lines were pretty clear in health-care services. There were the providers: hospitals and doctors that provide medical care. Then there were the payers: the insurers who wrote the checks for the health-care claims.

Now the lines are increasingly blurred, with new ventures, nontraditional players merging, and major health-care leaders expanding into new sectors.



UnitedHealth Group remains the largest insurer by membership, yet through acquisitions it has built a data analytics and pharmacy benefits business under its Optum division that is the driving force of its growth. In addition, it has bought up hundreds of physician's practices and now employs more than 30,000 doctors — thousands more than some major hospitals.



"We look very different today than five years ago — for example, clinical and technology professionals are the first and third largest job categories across UnitedHealth Group — and we will look different again five years from now as we continue to evolve at an accelerated pace," UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said on the company's first-quarter conference call.