The 10 best and worst entry-level jobs of 2018

As summer nears, students across the country are searching for their first "real" jobs, and as many will soon find out, not all entry-level jobs are created equal. Salary, long-term career opportunities and stability can vary greatly according to position and can shift year-by-year according to industry trends.
WalletHub analyzed 109 of the most popular entry-level positions to see how these first jobs j stack up. The personal finance site assessed jobs based on 13 metrics (such as median annual salary, projected job growth and flexibility) in three categories — immediate opportunities, growth potential and job hazards.
Check out the best and worst entry-level jobs of 2018:
Best entry-level jobs