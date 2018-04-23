    ×

    Trading Nation

    The bull case for the market's worst group of stocks this year

    The bull case for the market's worst group of stocks this year
    The bull case for the market's worst group of stocks this year   

    Consumer staples is the worst-performing S&P 500 sector this year, but Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors says the group looks so bad, it's actually good.

    This comes even as interest rates are on the rise and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield closes in on the psychologically precarious 3 percent level; typically, staples suffer in such an environment, as rising bond yields create competition for the group. Here are Morganlander's reasons for his bullish view.

    • The group has fallen nearly 12 percent this year, far underperforming the broader market, and the group's valuation makes sense at this juncture.

    • Single stocks like Hormel, Pepsi, McCormick and Walmart will likely thrive, particularly Walmart, with a further push into e-commerce. The market under-appreciates the profitability, growth and balance sheets among these names.

    Church & Dwight, the staples giant, is one particularly strong play in the space.

    Bottom line: Consumer staples can weather the storm of rising interest rates, according to one portfolio manager.

    Disclosure: Morganlander's firm owns Hormel, Pepsi, McCormick and Walmart in its portfolio. Morganlander personally owns Church & Dwight.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WMT
    ---
    MKC
    ---
    PEP
    ---
    HRL
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...