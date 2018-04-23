UBS delivers earnings beat with a boost from its investment banking unit

Very pleased with the way 2018 has started: UBS CEO 16 Mins Ago | 05:41

UBS beat market expectations with a 19 percent jump in net profit for its first quarter, boosted by strong equity trading activity.

The Swiss bank announced a net profit of 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) for the first three months of the year, slightly above analysts' expectations of 1.419 billion Swiss francs, and better than last year's 1.27 billion Swiss francs.

Here are the key highlights:

Net profit: 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) versus 1.2 billion Swiss francs in 2017

Revenues: 7.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.89 billion) versus 7.5 billion Swiss francs in 2017

Earnings per share: 0.39 Swiss francs ($0.40) vs. 0.33 Swiss francs in 2017

Looking at the bank's investment banking division, equity trading revenues rose 17 percent in the first quarter and corporate client solutions revenues grew 15 percent. The market volatility seen since the start of the year has supported investment banking. On the other hand, fixed income, rates and credit revenues dropped 11 percent compared to a year ago.

Sergio Ermotti, the UBS Group chief executive officer, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore that he is "very pleased with the way the year has started."