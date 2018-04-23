US stocks set for a weak open as earnings flood in; yields in focus

The moves in pre-market trade come as major markets overseas traded mixed to lower on Monday. In Europe, markets came under pressure, while in Asia, trade finished in the red, as moves in the U.S. bonds market kept investors on edge.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.96 percent, its highest level since January 2014, while the two-year yield hit its highest level since September 2008. On Monday, yields continued to post gains.

Corporate earnings due Monday include Halliburton, Alaska Air, Barrick Gold, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Alphabet and Whirlpool.

In economic data, a flash reading of the latest composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be published 9:45 a.m. ET, while existing home sales will follow shortly after, at 10 a.m. ET.

In the central banking space, New York Fed President William Dudley is due to appear at "The Transatlantic Economy Ten Years After the Crisis" conference in New York.

Geopolitics will remain front and center. On Saturday, North Korea pledged to halt nuclear and missile tests, adding that it would abandon its nuclear test site, in order to pursue peace and economic growth instead. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday, however, that the North Korean nuclear crisis was far from resolved.