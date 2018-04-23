Watch: White House briefs press after DNC sues Trump campaign and Russia

[The stream is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is slated to brief reporters Monday.

It's the first such briefing since the Democratic National Committee announced a far-reaching lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and Wikileaks on Friday, alleging a conspiracy to hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's chances during the 2016 presidential election.

President Donald Trump responded to the lawsuit in a pair of tweets, calling the action "good news" for his Republicans insofar as it provides an opening to counter-sue for more information about the opposing party.

The new lawsuit sits atop a heap of other legal actions trailing Trump and the handful of investigations into both his campaign and his associates.

Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, attended a hearing on April 9 regarding the slew of materials seized by federal agents in raids on his properties from the week before. Lawyers for both Cohen and Trump initially argued that they, not the prosecuting attorneys or a separate group of federal lawyers, should be the first to review which of the seized materials are protected by attorney-client privilege.

In the wake of the hearings, numerous allies of Trump reacted to Cohen's situation by speculating on whether Cohen would flip in the case and become a cooperating witness.

Trump himself weighed in on Cohen's resilience, saying in a series of tweets that he doesn't see Cohen "doing that."

Meanwhile, CIA Director Mike Pompeo is facing significant opposition from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which will vote today on whether to recommend him to become Trump's secretary of state.