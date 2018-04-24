31-year-old self-made millionaire: The No. 1 downside to being rich that no one thinks about

However, those who prioritize accumulating wealth are left thinking "now what?" once they hit their goal, says the millionaire. "If someone gives you $100 million and you don't have to work anymore, you're going to quickly find out that life feels a little meaningless and you have this hole."

Kim notes that this is simply human nature. "Most people want to add value to society," he says. "They want to feel productive. They want to use their brain."

Though it may sound relaxing, Kim doesn't believe that people truly want to sit on a couch watching Netflix for 15 hours a day for the next 60 years or sipping martinis on the beach all day long.

"[People] think that they want that because they have so little downtime," he says. "But it gets boring super quick."

Additionally, more money does not result in higher levels of happiness or a stress-free life. A recent study of 4,000 millionaires from Harvard Business School found that only millionaires earning between $8 million to $10 million, experience higher levels of happiness than millionaires with lower levels of wealth. Even then, reports the study, a larger fortune is only associated with "modestly greater well-being."

Another study, by career platform LinkedIn, found that people who report making a higher income tend to face higher levels of stress at work and don't necessarily experience higher job satisfaction.

Rather than making wealth the end goal, Kim says you should focus on finding purposeful work that aligns with your passion. "I think every person with a nine-to-five job absolutely needs to try some form of experimentation whether it's blogging or creating an Amazon store," he advises. "Take some time to decompress and realize [you] really need an exit strategy."

The millionaire uses himself as an example. To avoid boredom Kim says that he runs his blog, doles out financial advice, attends mentorship sessions to expand his knowledge and collaborates with churches on philanthropic endeavors.

"Human beings inherently want to do something more," he explains. "You want to use your mental capacity." For those who disagree, and still see affluence as the ultimate achievement, Kim challenges you to go on vacation for three months without doing any work. "Most people would go nuts," he says.

