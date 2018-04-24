Armenia’s protesters just removed its Russia-friendly prime minister — Moscow is ‘definitely nervous’

Serzh Sargsyan, who served as the country's prime minister for 10 years, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was accused of clinging to power by followers of the protest movement led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Constitutional changes made under Sargsyan's government enabled a concentration of power in the hands of the prime minister.

"I got it wrong," Sargsyan said in a statement following the release of Pashinyan, who had been arrested, and nearly 200 detained protesters, most of whom were young people and students. "I am quitting the country's leadership and the post of prime minister of Armenia."

Former Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan, an ally of the ousted leader, has assumed the position for the time being, and the parliament must put forward the name of a new prime minister within seven days.

Sarksyan's allies remain in the government, but the opposition parties are likely to push for greater recognition of the protest movement. This may be a challenge considering they form a tiny minority in parliament — Pashinyan's opposition coalition, the "Way Out", has just nine seats out of 105 in the Armenian National Assembly.