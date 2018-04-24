Armenia’s protesters just removed its Russia-friendly prime minister — Moscow is ‘definitely nervous’

But it's still completely unknown whether the ousted prime minister's ruling party will be pushed from power altogether, said Neil Hauer, an independent analyst based in Tbilisi, Georgia, who focuses on Russia and the Caucasus.
"Russia has so far supported the results of the protests against Sargsyan and while Armenia might pursue some closer links with the EU, I don't think Armenia is set to adopt an anti-Russian posture anytime soon," he said.
Asked if the events in Armenia had any bearing to the Maidan protests in Ukraine in 2014, which saw former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, a close Putin ally, ousted in favor of closer ties to the EU, the Kremlin played it cool.
"For now, we see that the situation is not unfolding in a destabilizing way which is a cause for satisfaction," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that he did not draw a comparison between the political movements in Armenia and those in Ukraine in 2014, the latter of which eventually led to Russia's invasion of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.
To keep Russia happy going forward, any new government to emerge in the coming weeks would need to provide reassurance to Moscow that Armenia's strategic direction will remain unchanged, Ash said. "Putin loses sleep at night just thinking of the prospect of coloured revolutions, so they would need to work overtime therein."