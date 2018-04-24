Here's Facebook's once-secret list of content that can get you banned

Facebook released its "Community Standards" on Tuesday, a list of official rules that outlines the types of posts that can get you banned from using Facebook. It also outlines the types of users it doesn't allow to post.



I dug through Facebook's guidelines to understand what's allowed and what isn't.

Facebook breaks down the types of unacceptable posts and content into six different categories, including: "Violence and Criminal Behavior," "Safety," "Objectionable Content," "Integrity and Authenticity," "Respecting Intellectual Property," and "Content-Related Requests."

This is what is and what isn't allowed: