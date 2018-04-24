Gas prices are near a three-year high. Here's how to save at the pump

With oil prices climbing and demand high, drivers are paying more to fill their gas tanks than they have in three years.

The national average for a gallon of gas has climbed to $2.76, marking the highest it's been since summer 2015 when the cost peaked at $2.81, according to online gas station database GasBuddy.com's latest weekly survey of 135,000 gas stations across the country.

Californians are paying the most: $3.56 per gallon. By contrast, motorists are paying about $2.44, the lowest state average, in Missouri.