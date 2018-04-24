Greece is rushing to sell some of its state assets before a crucial bailout deadline

Greece is in a hurry to sell some of state assets, in what is one of the most critical issues for the country as it races to end a bailout program in August.

Greece is set to hit lower-than-expected proceeds under a privatization program this year, after it failed to reach its 2017 target.

The country's massive privatization program is a condition of its third bailout. In 2015, Greece received a 86 billion euro program ($105.04 billion) and is obliged to sell several state-owned enterprises to boost its economy. But this financial assistance is set to end this summer.

Previously, Greece requested two financial assistance programs after its debt pile became too big to control. The problems in the country became evident in the fallout of the global financial crisis in 2008. The first assistance was requested in 2010 and creditors provided more than 100 billion euros in financing. The second program in 2012 began with 130 billion euros in funding. The latter program ended up not being concluded and Greece requested a third rescue.

CNBC takes a look at how far Greece has yet to go to carry all the privatizations requested by creditors.