Auto companies can't go at it alone in making self-driving cars safer: Jaguar Land Rover CEO

Even with recent accidents involving self-driving vehicles, they would still be a safer way for people to move around in the future, said Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive, Ralf Speth.

But auto companies cannot be solely responsible for bringing that vision into fruition, he said.

"We need to make sure that we get the right environment. No car company can do it on its own anymore so government, academia and the industry across sectors must really work together," the CEO told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at automotive show Auto China in Beijing.

Last month, Uber halted all of its self-driving tests after one such vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian during a trial in Arizona.