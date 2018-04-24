Prince heirs sue Walgreens and Illinois hospital over musician’s death

Relatives of the musician Prince are suing both the pharmacy chain Walgreens and an Illinois hospital.

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois, reportedly alleges that Trinity Medical Center failed to appropriately treat and investigate an initial overdose on April 15, 2016 that the singer survived.

Prince was revived by paramedics by his jet on the tarmac in Moline, Illinois, following an emergency landing. Six days later, following another overdose, Prince died at the age of 57 at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

The lawsuit claims that following the first incident, Prince was not given proper counseling by Trinity Medical Center and that a doctor and pharmacist did not properly investigate the overdose.

Six heirs to Prince's estate also used the lawsuit to accuse two pharmacists at Walgreens of giving the wrong prescription medicine to the singer.