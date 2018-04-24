Stanford management expert: 3 simple steps to control your emotions at work

LinkedIn's latest research finds that just over half of working professionals in the U.S. say their jobs are stressful. As a result, plenty of people are feeling the physical, mental and emotional toll of that stress.

"We will spend 90,000 hours of our lives working. That's an immense amount of time and it's vital that we think about the 'how' of our work lives because if we're putting off our mental wellbeing and our physical wellbeing to some later time outside of work, it's not going to happen," Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer Leah Weiss tells CNBC Make It.

In order to better cope with feelings of anxiety or discomfort at work, Weiss says that "one of the key resources is to realize your ability to be comfortable with emotions."

"Do not suppress them and become like a balloon that's poking itself in and will eventually burst," says Weiss, the author of the new book "How We Work."