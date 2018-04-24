US stocks could slide 30 to 40 percent on interest rate volatility, wealth manager predicts

Interest-rate volatility could be a real stinger for U.S. stocks, and investors may be ill-prepared to handle potentially steep declines, according to a wealth manager.

U.S. stocks could see 30 to 40 percent slide over time, according to Rainer Michael Preiss, executive director at Taurus Wealth Advisors. He did not specify a timeline for such a correction to happen.

Preiss argued on CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday that his view is not pessimistic.

"I would rather use the word realistic," he said. "Don't forget that we are (at a) late stage cycle. Everybody has been conditioned to buy the debt. That was the right strategy; it was a bit like the analogy, the narrative, that equities are cheap because bonds are even more mis-priced."