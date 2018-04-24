These are the 10 tech companies with the most diverse boards

For years, the tech industry has grappled with issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. And while there are still improvements to be made, a slew of companies — ranging from Stitch Fix to Slack — are welcoming more women and people of color into their board rooms.

Earlier this month, theBoardlist — which connects highly qualified women leaders with opportunities to serve on private and public company boards — announced the top 30 tech companies whose boardrooms represent diversity and inclusion. To develop the list, theBoardlist analyzed data to determine the top public and private tech companies who meet the minimum criteria of having at least one woman, at least one person of color and at least one independent director on their boards.

The list includes 30 tech companies —(21 public, nine private) — that meet that minimum criteria, and popular tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Lyft and Pinterest were among the companies recognized.

The top 10 public boards on theBoardlist's ranking are:

1. Stitch Fix

2. Hewlett-Packard

3. Cisco Systems

4. Verizon

5. Twitter

6. Hubspot

7. Oracle

8. Xerox

9. Intuit

10. Symantec

The top nine private boards on theBoardlist's ranking are:

1. Kickstarter

2. SurveyMonkey

3. Slack

4. Uber

5. Pinterest

6. Lyft

7. Unity Technologies

8. Fanatics

9. DocuSign

When it comes to the public companies ranking, on the list, Twitter ranked 5th, with a nine-person board that's 33 percent women, 78 percent independent directors and 22 percent people of color. Meanwhile, Apple ranked 17th, with an eight-person board comprised of 25 percent women, 70 percent independent directors and 25 percent people of color. Facebook ranked 21st with a nine-person board that's 25 percent women, 38 percent independent directors and 11 percent people of color.



Among private companies, Uber ranked 4th, with an 11-person board that's 27 percent women, 36 percent independent directors and 27 percent people of color. Lyft, meanwhile, ranked 6th with a 10-person board made up of 20 percent women, 10 percent independent directors and 40 percent people of color.

In addition to recognizing the 30 tech companies who met the theBoardlist's minimum diversity requirements, the organization also called out six companies (three public, three private) who "went above and beyond" with their board diversity efforts. Those companies are:

Stitch Fix (public):

Women: 60 percent

Independent directors: 40 percent

People of color: 20 percent

Total board members: 5

Hewlett-Packard (public):

Women: 40 percent

Independent directors: 60 percent

People of color: 50 percent

Total board members: 10

Verizon (public):

Women: 33 percent

Independent directors: 92 percent

People of color: 25 percent

Total board members: 12

Kickstarter (private):

Women: 40 percent

Independent directors: 40 percent

People of color: 20 percent

Total board members: 5

SurveyMonkey (private):

Women: 40 percent

Independent directors: 40 percent

People of color: 10 percent

Total board members: 10

Slack (private):

Women: 33 percent

Independent directors: 33 percent

People of color: 33 percent

Total board members: 6

All of the public companies who made the #BoardForward Diversity Drivers List have at least 25 percent women on their boards (two or more women), and at least one person of color on their board.

But, while the organization says that every private board that made its list meets their minimum criteria of having at least one woman, one person of color and one independent director, those companies "are definitely the exception to the rule."

"When we turned to research private boards, it was very clear that there is a lot more room for improvement," theBoardlist writes in a blog post. "Many of the boards of large private tech companies we researched did not have a single independent director on their board or were missing either women or people of color (or both) from their boards."

Overall, when it comes to public boards, theBoardlist found the median representation of women is 30 percent, while on private boards, its 23 percent. For people of color the median representation on public boards is 16 percent and 20 percent for private boards.

Don't miss: Research suggests female CEOs outearn their male peers—but it's not that simple