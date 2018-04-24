Author who studies millionaires: Here's how mentors fast-track success

Thanks to the success of my first book, "Rich Habits," I began to receive frequent emails from individuals around the world, asking me to be their mentor.

But I'm one person running three businesses. I knew it was impossible to be a mentor to everyone. So, when I sought to write my second book, "Rich Kids," I wanted to write a book that served one of the most important needs of success-minded individuals: the need to be mentored.

Mentorship, I learned from my Rich Habits Study, was one of the Rich Habits of self-made millionaires. Long before they became rich, the self-made millionaires in my study found people to mentor them.

Mentors fast-track success. They take the success learning curve from a lifetime down to just 12 years, according to my research data.

What does that mean? It means if you want to get rich before you get old, find mentors.