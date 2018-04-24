US 10-year Treasury yield hovers just under 3%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hovered under the key psychological level of 3 percent Tuesday, off just slightly from Monday's high above 2.99 percent.

Global investors have been fixated on the 10-year note yield in recent days as it climbed upward, concerned that the 3 percent level, if hit, could trigger a reaction from financial markets around the world.

The 10-year yield was at 2.97 percent as of 7:57 am ET.

The yield, a barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments, has jumped in April on signs of nascent inflation and as the Federal Reserve stood by its plan to gradually tighten monetary policy. A move in the yield above 2.9 percent in February triggered a correction for U.S. stocks.

On Tuesday, however, the yield came off its highs, helping ease sentiment across the globe, with markets in Europe and Asia trading mostly higher. Investors have been selling Treasurys as of late — leading to rising yields— amid expectations of rising inflation, which may encourage the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy more quickly.