    US 10-year Treasury yield hovers just under 3%

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hovered under the key psychological level of 3 percent Tuesday, off just slightly from Monday's high above 2.99 percent.

    Global investors have been fixated on the 10-year note yield in recent days as it climbed upward, concerned that the 3 percent level, if hit, could trigger a reaction from financial markets around the world.

    The 10-year yield was at 2.97 percent as of 7:57 am ET.

    The yield, a barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments, has jumped in April on signs of nascent inflation and as the Federal Reserve stood by its plan to gradually tighten monetary policy. A move in the yield above 2.9 percent in February triggered a correction for U.S. stocks.

    On Tuesday, however, the yield came off its highs, helping ease sentiment across the globe, with markets in Europe and Asia trading mostly higher. Investors have been selling Treasurys as of late — leading to rising yields— amid expectations of rising inflation, which may encourage the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy more quickly.

    "I would argue it's more of a demand-driven move," said Jim Bianco, head of the Chicago-based advisory firm Bianco Research. "People are concerned that inflation is going to stay sticky, and reiterating the idea that the Federal Reserve will raise rates six times over the next two years."

    Earlier in April, the Fed released the minutes from its March meeting stating that "all participants" expected a strengthening economy and rising inflation in coming months, suggesting that the central bank would stick with its plan to gradually hike rates.

    Billionaire bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach toldCNBC on Monday that if the 10-year yield does crack the 3 percent ceiling, traders may then get the confidence to bid rates even higher.

    "I've been of the opinion that closing above 3 [percent] would lead to an acceleration to higher yields," said Gundlach.

    The pivot in Fed policy toward more stringent lending, Bianco said, has also buoyed the two-year yield higher at an even faster pace, shrinking the spread between the two rates to 0.5 percentage point, down from 1.25 percentage points at the end of 2016.

    "If Fed members do plan on raising rates six times, the thing that saves us from a recession is inflation," Bianco added. "If you get more inflation, the back end goes up and the market's OK. But we're really worried the Fed will make a mistake."

    At 10 a.m. ET, new home sales, consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity are set to be released.

    The Treasury Department will auction $32 billion in two-year notes.

    —CNBC's Alexandra Gibbs contributed to this report.

