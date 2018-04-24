We want Noble Group back to 'its past glory,' says fund manager

The dispute between Abu Dhabi-based investment fund Goldilocks Investment and commodity trader Noble Group shows no signs of ending soon, but one fund manager at Goldilocks said he hoped for a resolution.

"All of the stakeholders need to work together to make sure the company survives and the value is preserved," Ajit Vijay Joshi, fund manager at Goldilocks Investment, told CNBC's Capital Connection.

Joshi's comments come amid an ongoing dispute between Noble and Goldilocks which started earlier this year as Noble started a restructuring process. That led Goldilocks, which holds a 8.1 percent stake in the group, to question the stake that the firm's management will have in the restructured firm.

In March, Goldilocks filed a lawsuit with the Singapore High Court against the commodities trader and some of its former and current senior executives, alleging the company inflated its assets, Reuters reported.

The dispute between the groups deepened when Noble rejected Goldilocks' attempt to nominate five non-executive directors — including Joshi — for the company.

Noble said it had rejected the attempt because Goldilocks is not a member of the company since it holds its substantial stake through a depository agent. Goldilocks responded by saying the rejection was "an act of utmost bad faith."