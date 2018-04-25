Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Facebook surged 7 percent after hours. The social networking service's earnings and revenues both surpassed expectations.

Daily and monthly active users bounced back. Average revenue per user also increased this quarter, surprising investors.

AT&T stock dropped more than 4 percent post-market. The telecommunications company reported earnings and revenues that missed analyst expectations that sent shares falling further. The stock is already down over 10 percent this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares soared 10 percent in extended trading after an impressive earnings report. The fast-casual restaurant chain reported revenues in line with estimates and a big beat on earnings. Same-store sales were also better than expected.

The company attested some of its sales improvements to higher menu prices, originally instituted last April.

eBay shares slipped more than 3 percent after the bell. The e-commerce corporation announced earnings per share that fell in line with Wall Street estimates but missed on revenues and guidance.

Ford stock jumped nearly 3 percent in the extended session. The automaker's earnings per share and revenues surpassed analyst expectations, partially due to a more beneficial tax rate. Guidance for the upcoming year was modestly raised.

Shares of PayPal jumped nearly 6 percent in the extended session after the online payment system beat estimates on top and bottom lines. Full-year earnings guidance was lowered, but revenue guidance was raised. PayPal's total payment volume was higher than expected and total payments for its Venmo service increased 80 percent from last year.

Qualcomm shares gained more than 1 percent after the bell. The semiconductor company's earnings and revenues were better than expected, but guidance was slightly weak.

Visa shares rose nearly 3 percent after hours following a positive earnings report. Earnings per share and revenues beat Wall Street estimates with revenues up 13 percent year over year. Payments volume has also grown, leading the financial services company to increase its 2018 guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices shares spiked nearly 10 percent after the bell. The chipmaker released earnings and revenues that were better than expected, with revenue jumping 40 percent year over year. The company's Computing and Graphics Business Segment led the biggest gains.

Shares of Xilinx jumped more than 5 percent post-market. The semiconductor company just missed expectations on earnings, but beat on revenues. Guidance for the upcoming quarter is also strong.

Align Technology stock rose more than 4 percent in extended trading after the medical device company announced higher-than-expected revenues and earnings.

O'Reilly Auto Parts shares soared more than 11 percent in the extended session. The retailer's earnings per share were well above expectations and revenues fell in line with estimates. Same-store sales grew more than analysts estimated.