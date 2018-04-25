Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in

Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year.

A page on its website reads: "What is Fire TV Cube?" The e-commerce giant said that more details are coming soon and is allowing people to sign up to learn more.

AFTVNews.com first spotted the page and it was this site that leaked images of the device in September. In the image, there are two products. One is a dongle device that was eventually released and was a 4K ultra high-definition version of Fire TV.

The second is a cube-shaped device that has not been unveiled yet. This could be Fire TV Cube.

From the image, it looks like Fire TV Cube might have Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. Current versions of Fire TV require Alexa to be activated by people speaking to a remote control.

Fire TV is a product that allows viewers to access on-demand services including Netflix and Amazon's own Prime Video service.

In more evidence that the product could be coming to market, Endgaget posted an image of an Amazon manual sent to them by a reader. It was delivered with the reader's ethernet adapter to show how to connect that device to a Fire TV Cube.

Amazon has been pushing further into hardware in recent years and has been boosting the capabilities and availability of Alexa. The voice assistant is part of its Echo devices, for example.