    ×

    Trading Nation

    Amazon, the last of FANG, reports earnings Thursday. Here’s what to expect

    Amazon, the last of FANG, reports earnings Thursday. Here’s what to expect
    Amazon, the last of FANG, reports earnings Thursday. Here’s what to expect   

    The main event on the earnings calendar right now is Amazon's report, due out after the bell on Thursday. I'm watching several key components of its report.

    The revelation that the company now has 100 million Amazon Prime members globally was a huge boost for the stock last week, but traders will now want to know how Amazon Web Services is performing.

    The platform is indeed the dominant cloud provider; the critical question for investors to consider will be whether it has enough pricing power to absorb the increase in labor costs related to addressing security flaw vulnerabilities.

    It was reported earlier this month that Netflix was testing the waters in moving to the Google cloud from AWS. This could certainly be a factor to consider if AWS growth slows.

    Additionally, any comments related to possible repricing of its contract with the U.S. Postal Service could also rattle the market.

    At this point, as Amazon's stock is up 60 percent in the last year and trading above $1,450 per share, it's certainly priced for perfection. Any small miss would no doubt cause a fast, furious sell-off.

    But I'm of the belief that Amazon is the blue chip of the 21st century, as close to a Warren Buffett "moat" as we are likely to get, so any sharp dip would be a buying opportunity.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---
    NFLX
    ---
    AMZN
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...