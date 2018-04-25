AT&T to report earnings after the bell

AT&T is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday as the biggest pay-TV provider in the U.S. faces a trial over its $85 billion bid for media company Time Warner.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

— Earnings: 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

— Revenue: $39.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

AT&T, the owner of satellite provider DirecTV, has been losing subscribers to its traditional television packages as more consumers cut the cord and opt for cheaper streaming services. In wireless, both AT&T and Verizon have been losing share of postpaid subscribers, or customers who pay a monthly bill, to smaller, cheaper rival T-Mobile.

AT&T executives have said buying Time Warner, the owner of cable channels like HBO and CNN, is a way for the company to diversify its revenues and give AT&T a competitive edge in the wireless market through ownership of content.

But in November, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal, arguing that it was anticompetitive. Last week, AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson took the stand to defend the deal.

-This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.