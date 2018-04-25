CNBC Media Alert: CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Brings Big Lineup for Earnings Tomorrow, Thursday, April 26

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, April 26, 2018

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM) will feature a packed lineup of CNBC EXCLUSIVE and FIRST ON CNBC interviews tomorrow, Thursday, April 26th timed to earnings, including: AMD CEO Lisa Su; Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol; Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly; Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz; Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf; and Pepsico CFO and Vice Chairman Hugh Johnston.

Excerpts and transcripts to follow interviews.

