Comcast beat Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings Wednesday, nudged past revenue predictions by strong revenue numbers out of the company's NBCUniversal business.

Here's how the company did compared with what analysts expected:

Earnings: 62 cents per share vs. 59 cents per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $22.791 billion vs. $22.744 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

Net increase of 379,000 high-speed internet customers vs. 367,000 forecast by FactSet consensus estimates

Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable business.

The 379,000 high-speed internet customers added in the first quarter is 8.3 percent higher quarter-over-quarter, but 11.7 percent lower than the first quarter of 2017.

It was the NBCUniversal segment, though, that posted the strongest growth in the first quarter.

NBCUniversal, owner of film studios, theme parks, as well as NBC News and CNBC, brought in $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl.

Meanwhile, Comcast continues to diversify even beyond media. The company earlier this month announced it's getting into health care, partnering with insurer Independence Health on a consumer-facing platform.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.