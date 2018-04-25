Cramer's lightning round: Teva Pharmaceuticals is 'not good enough' for your portfolio

The market continues on its wild ride with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing nearly 425 points lower on Tuesday, only to regain 100 points Wednesday, ultimately closing nearly 60 points higher. And that's just the beginning. First quarter earnings season is now in full swing. The street is expecting a record season.

CNBC's Jim Cramer helps caller quench their fears on a few key stocks.

U.S. Steel:

The company posts earnings on Thursday. But Cramer said he's not a buyer of the steel company. "We like Nucor," he said on "Mad Money" Wednesday. Cramer said Nucor has great number, "it just seems that people don't care."

Ball Corporation:

"I think Ball's a big winner," Cramer said and pointed out that in a company of cans there are not a lot of players.

Teva Pharmaceuticals:

"Not good enough," Cramer said compared with other drug companies. Better to pass, he said.

CME Group:

Cramer said its an "ideal stock" in the current environment of volatility and is well-run.

Aqua America:

Cramer said in the current hot economy, this is not the stock to buy, despite it also being a well-run company.

McDonald's:

The stock is currently cheap. Cramer said yes — for now. "Buy half," he said. "Then wait."

Mueller Water Products:

Cramer said he doesn't like the number. "This is not the time to buy," he said.