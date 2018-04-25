    ×

    Ford to report earnings after the bell — here's what Wall Street expects

    • The second-largest automaker is trying to improve its financial health in the face of rising commodity prices.
    • As a strong player in the trucks and large SUV segments, Ford is also attempting to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles.
    Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett
    Rebecca Cook | Reuters
    Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett

    Ford is expected to report earnings after the bell on Wednesday, as it continues to improve its financial health and take advantage of consumer interest in trucks and utility vehicles.

    CEO Jim Hackett, who has been at Ford for nearly a year, has said the company has several initiatives to make the company operate more efficiently. But details on those initiatives have so far been sparse.

    Here is what Wall Street expects: 

    • Earnings: 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $37.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

    Ford has not been able to control costs as well as its larger rival, General Motors, and has struggled to deliver comparable profit growth. The company's international operations are floundering as well. Last year, Ford lost money in South America and the Middle East and Africa regions, and profits were down in Europe and Asia Pacific.

    Shares of the automaker are down roughly 12 percent since the beginning of the year.

    The company has a plan to refresh its lineup and release several new vehicles through 2020, including new trucks and SUVs, segments where Ford is strong and able to fend off competition from foreign rivals.

    Meanwhile,reports have surfacedsaying Ford is considering cutting back production of some of its passenger cars, such as the full-sized Taurus and subcompact Fiesta, as sedans and compact cars across the industry continue to sit unsold on dealer lots.

