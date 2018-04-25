This is just how desperate Americans are for a raise

Americans desperately want to earn more money. A new survey of 1,238 employed Americans from LendEDU reveals exactly what they'd be willing to give up for a 10 percent raise, and the results are striking.

About three-quarters of them say they would be willing to quit drinking for five years. More disturbingly, over a third would give up their right to vote for life and almost 10 percent would even surrender their child's right to vote for life.

Significant numbers are willing to sacrifice their leisure activities for a raise, too: Over 88 percent say they'd give up watching "Game of Thrones" for life, about 50 percent would forgo movies for the next three years and just over 50 percent would disconnect from all social media for five years.