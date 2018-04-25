How to download a copy of everything Apple knows about you

I dug through my archive of data and found that Apple mostly keeps tabs on my interactions with the App Store and iTunes. It has a list of every single app, song, book, music video and in-app purchase I've made on my Apple devices dating all the way back to 2010. There's also a log of every time those apps were updated.

It also knows all of the songs I ever stored in iTunes Match, the service that lets you keep a cloud copy of your personal music files wherever you go.

There's even a copy of every product that I've purchased from Apple, dating to an iPhone 5, including serial numbers for all of those products. Apple also has a log of every customer support query I've made, ranging from cracked screens to questions about iPhone activation. When repairs were made, it has a log of what was damaged and serial numbers for the old and replacement parts that were added.

Aside from purchases, Apple doesn't seem to know much else. The company's privacy response team, which you need to contact in order to download the file, explains why: