This woman's goat yoga business is bringing in 6 figures

The business grew so quickly that Morris left her marketing job in November 2017.

"I'd be in the office, and I'd say, 'I have to go to the bathroom,' or, 'I have to go to the bank,' and I'd go down the street and do a media interview," she says. "It was just taking over my life, and finally my boss was like, 'Listen, this is not working.'"

Leaving a job with a secure paycheck and medical benefits was scary.

"Everyone thinks I'm an international whack job," she laughs. That said, a friend loaned Morris $75,000 to get the business going and cover some bills.

"I figured it would take me about $50,000 in expenses," she says, "and it's actually ended up about triple that."

The big mistake

Morris admits she spent way too much money trying to trademark "Goat Yoga." Her application was repeatedly denied.

"They said it's too generic, it's like hot yoga," she explains.

She grew frustrated as other operations calling themselves "goat yoga" popped up around the country, operations which she believes are circus-like compared to the farm experience she provides.

"I get attacked by animal activists a lot, because they think I'm associated with those other people," she says. "That's the hard part, because I could have gone after them and they would've had to change their name [from 'goat yoga']. Now I can't, and that was really hard for me."

But it's not a complete loss. Morris changed the name of her company to Original Goat Yoga, and she succeeded in trademarking the logo she created showing a goat in a lotus position.

"I have a full line of merchandise," she says.

There were other big expenses along the way, like spending thousands of dollars on tents to protect outdoor sessions during inclement weather, only to see the tents destroyed in wind storms. She also had to buy special mats for customers because the goats would eat (or poop on) yoga mats people brought themselves.

Then there was the need for insurance, because even though Morris says none of her goats has ever attacked anyone, she knew she had to protect herself.

"It took a really long time to find liability insurance," she says. "I got turned down six times." When someone finally agreed to cover her for about $1,200 a year, "We went out and celebrated, because I knew it's 'go time.'"

Nigerian Dwarfs

People have come from as far as Japan and Australia for Morris's classes just to meet the goats.