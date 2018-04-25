Credit Suisse analyst explains why she likes the Saudi stock market

The stars are aligning for Saudi Arabia's stock market, according to a Credit Suisse analyst.

The country's economic transformation is lifting prospects, higher oil prices are enriching government coffers — and its inclusion into global benchmarks will bring in more foreign money, said Krithika Subramanian, a research analyst at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

All of that mean that markets in Saudi Arabia are in for a rally, even after a 15 percent rise year-to-date and with some stocks already looking expensive, she said

"Despite the fact that it is a bit expensive at this moment, we see that there is significant rally that's still left," she told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

The Saudi stock market is set to join FTSE Russell's emerging market index in March 2019. The MSCI, which also tracks emerging markets, is expected to make a similar announcement in June, Subramanian noted.