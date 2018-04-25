VISIT CNBC.COM

Jay Leno takes a 200 mph spin in $120,000 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

We all know Jay Leno has a love for cars, but can he push the speed limit?

The 200 mph club is a small pool but the kind of club you want to be included in if you're a real car enthusiast. Hitting that speed might seem like a small feat these days, but there are under 50 cars in the world that can push this high-speed limit and push it well.

On an upcoming episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," Jay visits General Motors' Milford Proving Ground in Michigan, the first proving ground in the U.S. and the world. Created by Albert Sloan in 1924, the grounds were a place to test cars in controlled conditions without the worry of oncoming traffic.

Now, with technological advances, cars are becoming extremely fast, and this proving ground is a great place to test your need for speed.

In this particular episode, Jay is introduced to the $120,000 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which is camouflaged in a black and white pattern, hiding the car's exact details until its release date. Not only is Jay one of the first people to drive this modern-day rocket on wheels; he's about to become the first person to ever take it over 200 mph.

Watch Jay take this Vette where it's never been before on an all-new "Jay Leno's Garage" Thursday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT!

