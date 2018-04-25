Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close

Qualcomm is expected to report earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

Qualcomm has been under pressure in wake of growing Chinese-U.S. trade tensions, and a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom.

In part to rally investor support against the since aborted merger talks, the semiconductor company in January said it would take steps to reduce annual costs by $1 billion. The plan includes cutting 1,500 jobs from offices in California, which sent shares plunging after it was announced last week.

Qualcomm also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors. The U.S. chipmaker has already received approval from eight of nine required global regulators to finalize the acquisition, with Chinese clearance the only one pending. While Qualcomm is said to be "very concerned" about the fate of the deal, Chinese regulators still harbor concerns the merger might have a negative impact on market competition.

Qualcomm's moves to increase margins and expand its portfolio may prove essential should Trump move forward with proposed tariffs on Chinese products, prompting a reaction from China. Qualcomm, which tallies 64 percent of sales in China, could stand to lose a lot.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.