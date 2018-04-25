Russia claims it has a US Tomahawk cruise missile and will use it to improve its own weapons

Russia has gotten its hands on an U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile and it's going to study it to improve its own weapon systems, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday,

However, the U.S. Department of Defense told CNBC that the claims from Moscow are "absurd."

An official within Russia's ministry said that an unexploded Tomahawk cruise missile and one high accuracy air-launched missile that the U.S. and its allies used in their last airstrike in Syria on April 14 has been brought to Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The chief of the Russian General Staff's main operations directorate, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoy, told a news briefing on Wednesday that Russian military specialists were already studying the missiles.

"Some of the missiles failed to reach the designated targets apparently due to technical failures, which created the risk of destroying civilian facilities and causing civilian casualties," Rudskoy said.

"Two of them, a cruise missile Tomahawk and a high-accuracy air-launched missile, have been brought to Moscow," he said, adding that Russian specialists were studying them.

"The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems."

A Pentagon spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense rubbished the claims, telling CNBC that they were an attempt to distract people from its alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.

"This is another example of the Russian disinformation campaign to distract attention from their moral complicity to the Assad Regime's atrocities and the civilian carnage in western Syria," Eric Pahon, Pentagon spokesman, told CNBC via email on Wednesday.

"The claims … regarding our target selection are absurd, as is the rest of the (TASS) article. On the Tomahawk, we have seen no proof, other than statements made to Russian state-owned media, that their claims are true. This is likely another smoke screen of propaganda to distract from the real issue at hand — the murder of innocent civilians by a murderous regime propped up by Russian backing," he said.