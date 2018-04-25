The millionaire who buried treasure in the Rockies can get 100 emails a day—here's what they say

In 2010, Forrest Fenn, a millionaire art dealer and self-taught archaeologist, buried a treasure worth millions somewhere in the Rockies. The now 87-year-old estimates that 350,000 people have gone searching for it since, with no luck so far.

Years ago Fenn said he was getting about 100 emails a day but, after CNBC Make It covered his story recently, he said his inbox was filling up with closer to 50 emails an hour. Most who reach out offer thanks or express criticism, and many share how the Fenn Treasure has affected their lives.

The emails he gets, he says, generally fall into these categories: