'We are both dragon energy': Kanye West and Trump rekindle their bromance on Twitter

Kanye West and President Donald Trump have rekindled their bromance.

Less than two weeks after his much-publicized return to Twitter, rapper Kanye West made a series of overtures to Trump on the president's favorite social media platform.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West said Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy."

By Wednesday afternoon, the president, who had been hosting French President Emmanuel Macron on the first state visit of Trump's presidency, tweeted his thanks to the rapper.

This is not the first exchange of pleasantries between the rap star and the real estate mogul.

Back on the campaign trail in 2015, Trump said of West, "I will never say bad about him, you know why? Because he loves Trump!"

Flash forward to November 2016, when West told his audience during a performance after the election that "If I would've voted, I would've voted [for] Trump."

West met the president-elect at Trump Tower in Manhattan in December 2016, whereafter Trump told reporters, "We've been friends for a long time."

The Wednesday tweets appear to be the first exchange between the two men since Trump's inauguration, as well as their first exchange on Twitter.

After sending his "dragon energy" tweet, West posted a series of photos of himself wearing and holding the red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap made famous during the 2016 campaign.

The Twitter exchange between the rapper and the president triggered a frenzied reaction online, which, in turn, prompted responses from West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Earlier this week, West lavished praise on another famously outspoken billionaire: Tesla's Elon Musk.

"I really love my Tesla," West wrote. "Thank you Elon."

Musk went along with West's dragon theme on Wednesday, too.