The moves in pre-market trade came after the Dow ended Tuesday down more than 400 points after the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped the 3 percent mark.

Investors have been selling Treasurys as of late — pushing yields higher — amid expectations of rising inflation; this may encourage the Fed to tighten monetary policy more rapidly.

With the 10-year yield hitting the 3 percent mark, financial markets around the globe have fallen, with European and Asian indexes trading in the red Wednesday.

In earnings, Boeing, Comcast, GlaxoSmithKline, Sirius XM, Twitter, Viacom, AT&T, eBay, Facebook, Ford, PayPal, Qualcomm, Visa, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cheesecake Factory are set to publish financial updates today.

The updates from Facebook will be of key importance, after the company recently got tangled up in a data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and the alleged harvesting and use of people's personal data.