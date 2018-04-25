Forget smartphones, this 'Staten Island Hustle' star invested $200,000 in a 'dumb' phone

Founder and CEO Michael Dean runs KidsConnect as a side-hustle when he's not working as a sales associate at Platinum Motors car dealership in New Jersey, according to the show.

That's fine by Detore, who has many side gigs himself: "[Dean's] office is in the back of a car dealership, but good ideas come from anywhere," he says on "Staten Island Hustle."

On the show, Dean says the phone is designed for children — users can't access social media, the phone can only be programmed to reach 20 cell phone numbers and there's an emergency button that will text the GPS location of the phone to speed dial contacts. Parents even can see their kid's real-time location by logging into an app or listen via voice monitoring.

What peaked Detore's interest about the product is the promise of recurring revenue. Dean explains on the show that the phone has to be purchased with a connectivity plan, ranging from $13 to $45 per month.

Unfortunately, when Detore tests the phone on his 11-year-old son Ronnie, the kid is not impressed.

"Does it have YouTube? Does it have apps?" Ronnie asks on the show. "I ain't taking it then."

But during a brainstorming session at Angelina's Ristorante, an Italian eatery in Staten Island, Detore and his "Staten Island Hustle" co-stars — Mike Palmer, DeCicco, LaCola and Ron Montana — have an idea. To raise sales, why not market the product to senior citizens as well as kids?