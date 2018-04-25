Wynn CEO: The first thing I had to do was 'reduce the noise' 1 Hour Ago | 05:59

New Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said Wednesday he's ready to talk business with Elaine Wynn, the company's largest shareholder and ex-wife of disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn.

"I've reached out to her a number of times to talk about the future of the company," Maddox told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I'm really excited about the future of the company. And anytime she wants to meet with me and talk about the future, I'm open. She has my cellphone. She has my email."

Elaine Wynn, who co-founded the company and owns about a 9 percent stake, began a campaign to remove one of three board members investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn. She has said the director is too close with her ex-husband.

"I talk to the other shareholders a lot and I'm hopeful that over time, the wounds will heal," Maddox said. Elaine Wynn was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment on the CEO's interview.

In January, Steve Wynn — the long-time chairman and CEO and namesake of Wynn Resorts — came under fire after The Wall Street Journal reported workplace sexual misconduct complaints going back years. Steve Wynn, who has denied any wrongdoing, resigned as CEO, making way for the 42-year-old Maddox. Steve Wynn has since agreed to sell his stake in the company.