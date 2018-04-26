A ‘hard Brexit’ could end UK growth in 2022, ratings agency warns

The Canadian credit rating agency, DBRS, painted a worst-case scenario for the U.K. economy following Brexit, claiming growth could grind to a halt by 2022.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, before a 21-month transition period kicks in with a full exit due on December 31, 2020.

In a presentation to bankers and asset managers based in the City of London, DBRS said Thursday that the immediate period after 2020 could be difficult years.

The ratings firm claimed that in its adverse scenario, growth would turn negative by around the middle of 2022, with trade starting to shrink around a year earlier.