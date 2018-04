Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons

Amazon and the National Football League have once again reached a deal to allow Prime members to stream Thursday Night Football games for the next two seasons.

This is the second year Amazon has won a contract with the NFL, reportedly paying $50 million to stream the ten Thursday night games last season, beating out Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. In 2016, Twitter reportedly paid $10 million for the same rights.

The battle for sports content has been heating up between the tech giants over the last few years. Facebook recently announced that it would exclusively stream 25 Major League Baseball games while YouTube made a deal with Los Angeles' Major League Soccer team.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said on stage in February that she would "love to stream the NFL," but clearly Amazon won out once again.

Prime is Amazon's $99-a-year membership program which gives users access to free two-day shipping and other perks alongside the Thursday night streaming. It has more than 100 million paid members worldwide.