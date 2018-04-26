    ×

    American Airlines earnings top estimates, but fuel concerns send shares lower

    • Airline scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m.
    • Airline expected to discuss higher fuel prices and new aircraft orders.
    An American Airlines jetliner flies past the moon in an image taken in Arlington, Texas.
    Getty Images
    American Airlines posted first-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, but shares fell after the airline warned higher fuel prices would weigh on its bottom line this year.

    American's shares were off nearly 5 percent in premarket trading.

    The airline, the world's largest, said it expected to earn $5.00 to $6.00 per share this year, down from its estimate in January of $5.50 to $6.50 a share for 2018. The airline said this was due to higher fuel costs.

    In the first quarter ended March 31, its net income fell 45 percent to $186 million, or 39 cents per share, from $340 million, or 67 cent a share, a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, American earned 75 cents per share, outpacing analyst estimates of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

    American brought in revenue of $10.40 billion, slightly below forecasts of $10.41 billion, but 5.9 percent higher than a year ago.

    American Airlines executives will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

