American Airlines earnings top estimates, but fuel concerns send shares lower

American Airlines posted first-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, but shares fell after the airline warned higher fuel prices would weigh on its bottom line this year.

American's shares were off nearly 5 percent in premarket trading.

The airline, the world's largest, said it expected to earn $5.00 to $6.00 per share this year, down from its estimate in January of $5.50 to $6.50 a share for 2018. The airline said this was due to higher fuel costs.

In the first quarter ended March 31, its net income fell 45 percent to $186 million, or 39 cents per share, from $340 million, or 67 cent a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, American earned 75 cents per share, outpacing analyst estimates of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

American brought in revenue of $10.40 billion, slightly below forecasts of $10.41 billion, but 5.9 percent higher than a year ago.

American Airlines executives will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET.