Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Apple's third-quarter financial results will significantly disappoint Wall Street expectations due to weak iPhone sales, according to a Bernstein analyst.

The firm predicts the smartphone maker will forecast revenue in the range of $47 billion to $49 billion for its June quarter versus the analyst average of $51.9 billion when it reports financial results on Tuesday, May 1.

"Investors are squarely focused on the health of the iPhone business, as supply chain data increasingly points to weakness. Based on our detailed analysis of supply chain companies with historically high correlations to iPhone unit sales, we revise our iPhone unit estimates [lower]," analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Sacconaghi reduced his fiscal 2018 earnings per share estimate for Apple to $10.71 from $10.93 vs. the Wall Street consensus of $11.43. He also lowered his iPhone forecast for the company's fiscal third quarter to 38.8 million units from 41 million units vs. the 43 million units average estimate.

"We note that buyside expectations have come down considerably in recent weeks, and while such numbers would represent materially weaker than normal iPhone seasonality, they appear to be increasingly within the range of expected outcomes," he wrote.

As a result, he reiterated his market-perform rating for Apple shares and his $170 price target.

The company's shares dropped more than 4 percent over the past week. Investors grew worried as several Apple suppliers predicted a weak smartphone market.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's stock rose 0.8 percent Thursday.