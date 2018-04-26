A 36-year-old who learned to invest like Charlie Munger explains his 4 principles

When Danielle Town found herself burnt out and even starting to get sick from her work as a corporate attorney, she knew she didn't want to keep laboring at the same breakneck pace for much longer. So she started brainstorming ways to retire faster.

"I started to think, 'What else can I do to support myself without being dependent on my salary?'" Town tells CNBC Make It.

Although she was reluctant to turn to the stock market, she eventually called up her dad, an investor who had written two finance books, to walk her through the basics of investing. Town spent the next year developing a weekly practice and learning the basics of 'value investing,' a system Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger employ in their own lives.

Value investing means you "buy a wonderful company when it is a bargain and only when you are certain that it will be worth more 10 years from now than it is today," Town writes in her new book, "Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help from My Dad)."