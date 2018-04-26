Here are the picks for Power Lunch's 2018 CNBC Stock Draft

CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft kicks off on "Power Lunch" Thursday, as a new set of challengers look to overthrow last year's champion, "Shark Tank" host Kevin O'Leary.

The eight teams make one pick per round, for three rounds. Competitors can choose from a list of 60 investments, ranging from big Dow Jones Industrial companies like 3M and Boeing, to tech giants like Facebook and Amazon. Bitcoin, oil, and gold are also on the list.

The winner will be chosen based on their pick's performance, not including dividends, from the stock's closing price on Apr. 26, 2018, through the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019.

Here is the draft order, chosen randomly earlier this week:

Stevens Institute Investment Club Todd Gordon Kevin O'Leary The Beardstown Ladies Eric Dickerson Tim Seymour Nick Lowery Bethenny Frankel

While the first two rounds will be televised, the final round will be available via live-stream at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC.com, Facebook, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Here is a live round-up of Thursday's picks: