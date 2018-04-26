    ×

    ECB's Draghi talks the latest on rates and bond-buying

    The European Central Bank will hold its routine press conference following its monetary policy decision on Thursday.

    Europe's central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, given that recent economic indicators have revealed a slowing of the euro zone economy.

    But, investors will be waiting to see whether President Mario Draghi gives any clues away as to the future of the institution's asset purchasing program, with speculation mounting that the ECB will prolong the massive scheme designed to stimulate the region's economy by buying bonds.

